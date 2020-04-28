Lindsay Lohan’s candid advice to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on avoiding paparazzi

BREAKING NEWS

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — Looking to avoid paparazzi? Take a few cues from Lindsay Lohan.

During a chat with Andy Cohen on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live on Monday, the Mean Girls actress couldn’t help but let out a few laughs when asked to give advice to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

After Cohen brought up that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had apparently moved to Malibu “where there are a ton of paparazzi,” he asked Lohan for her thoughts on how they can avoid the many cameras

“I mean unless they own another, a different private beach, right?” she quipped. “You can’t go to those beaches without being—you can’t even surf out far enough.”

“It’s just really hard to do anything publicly there,” Lohan explained.

The 33-year-old singer did note that Meghan and Harry are likely experiencing less than normal media attention at the moment due to the state’s stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines, however, it’s not something they should get used to. 

“The timing right now luckily is everyone is more at home,” she said. “But, once that’s over…just…get drivers.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

