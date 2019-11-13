“Like sands through the hourglass…” Entire ‘Days of Our Lives’ cast reportedly released from their contracts

NBC Universal(NEW YORK) — After nearly 50 years on the air, could the last days of Days of Our Lives be at hand?

TVLine reports that the producers of the soap opera released the entire cast from their contracts, and announced the show will be put on indefinite hiatus at the end of the month.

By then, the series will apparently have enough shows “in the can” to last through summer 2020, the trade explains — noting Days hasn’t been cancelled…yet.

NBC and Sony Pictures Television produce Days of Our Lives the show with Corday Productions, which TVLine was told is responsible for the salary situation.

A supposed insider told TVLine that the move is a “shrewd” one.

“If Days gets picked up, [Corday] can offer the actors new contacts at a reduced rate and with a ‘take-it-or-leave’ it attitude. Worst case scenario, they lose half their cast. Best case scenario [for Corday Productions would be] everyone agrees to return at a lower salary.”

Days of Our Lives debuted on NBC in 1965, and is one of the few remaining daytime soaps on the air.

