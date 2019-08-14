Entertainment News "Light the fires!" - Netflix unveils the official trailer for 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' https://linewsradio.com/light-the-fires-netflix-unveils-the-official-trailer-for-the-dark-crystal-age-of-resistance/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/rss.xml

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The fantasy world of Jim Henson’s 1982 classic The Dark Crystal takes on new life on Netflix in just a matter of weeks. The streaming giant has released the official trailer for its upcoming original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which gives us our best look so far at the magical world of Thra, home to the Gelflings and Podlings.

In the new film, three Gelflings — voiced by Rocketman‘s Taron Egerton, The Witch‘s Anya Taylor-Joy and Game of Thrones‘ Nathalie Emmanuel — try to save their planet from the evil Skeksis [SKEK-seez], who literally drain the life force from the Gelflings.

The baddies are voiced by Harvey Fierstein, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg and Mark Hamill. Helena Bonham-Carter, Eddie Izzard and Alicia Vikander provide additional voices.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premieres August 30.

