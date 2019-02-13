Let ‘Let It Go’ Go: Teaser trailer hits for ‘Frozen 2’

BREAKING NEWS

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — For many parents, a day long hoped for has come: when their kids might start letting go of “Let It Go” from Frozen.

That’s because there’s finally a teaser trailer for the sequel to the hit 2013 movie, which earned Oscars for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song for the oft-repeated show-stopper — and inspired a Broadway show, to boot. 

Details of the plot are scarce, but it appears ice-controlling Queen Elsa is trying to use her powers to escape an island’s breaking waves, but her sister Anna is also imperiled.

Their respective human counterparts, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell return for the sequel, as does Josh Gad, who plays friendly snowman Olaf, and Jonathan Groff, seen riding his trusty reindeer Sven as the heroic Kristoff.

However, these damsels clearly aren’t in need of any rescuing — as evidenced by the last shot, when Anna unsheaths Kristoff’s sword to swing it at the camera, at an unseen threat.

This Is Us and Black Panther star Sterling K. Brown and Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood are new to the cast.

The movie is expected to hit theaters in November from Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

