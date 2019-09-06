U.S. NEWS Lawyers for Epstein accuser asking to interview Prince Andrew https://linewsradio.com/lawyers-for-epstein-accuser-asking-to-interview-prince-andrew/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Kuzma/iStock(NEW YORK) — Attorneys for Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre have asked to interview Prince Andrew in either the U.S. or the U.K. after writing a letter to him addressing the authenticity of a photo including him, Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Recent media reports citing sources close to the prince have alleged the photograph is “fake.”

Maxwell, who previously dated Epstein, who died by suicide in prison while facing sex trafficking and conspiracy charges, has been accused of working as an enabler to provide Epstein with young girls for sexual encounters. Maxwell denies Giuffre’s allegations. Prince Andrew issued a statement denying any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

A copy of the letter from Giuffre’s attorneys to the prince obtained by ABC News reads, in part: “While your recent press statements indicate your sincere desire to help the victims of sexual abuse, we are concerned that certain statements attribute to you (which we hope do not reflect your actual views) are quite inconsistent with a desire to deal responsibly with the serious allegations that have been made. We now see, for instance, a troubling assertion attributed to you that a well-documented photograph depicting you, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell in each other’s company is ‘fake.'”

Interviews citing a source close to Andrew first appeared in the New York Post and several British tabloids last week, calling into question the veracity of the photograph. The source reportedly told the London Evening Standard: “Look at his fingers in the photo. The duke has quite chubby fingers, they don’t look right and nor does the height of the duke and the girl.”

The photo in question, reportedly taken in 2001, first surfaced in 2011 when published by the Daily Mail. It also was included in court documents from Giuffre’s lawsuit against Epstein’s alleged co-conspirator, Maxwell.

Giuffre has accused Epstein and Maxwell of trafficking her to their powerful friends, and has alleged they directed her to have sex with former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, Prince Andrew, and former Sen. George Mitchell. All have denied the allegations.

Prince Andrew’s most recent denial was issued on Aug. 24 in the form of a written statement, in which he claimed: “At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.”

Following is the full text of the letter sent from Giuffre’s attorneys to Prince Andrew:

HRH Prince Andrew: We were pleased to see your recent statement that you were appalled by the predatory sexual behavior of your friend, Jeffrey Epstein. We have also read various claims by you that certain statements made by our client, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, are untrue. In the past, in light of similar denials, we requested an interview with you during which lawyers representing various victims of Mr. Epstein, including lawyers representing Ms. Giuffe, would ask you questions about your relationship with Mr. Epstein. This would, of course, allow you to fully respond in a dignified manner and appropriate setting that would, we believe, clarify the record for everyone’s benefit, including your own. While your recent press statements indicate your sincere desire to help the victims of sexual abuse, we are concerned that certain statements attributed to you (which we hope do not reflect your actual views) are quite inconsistent with a desire to deal responsibly with the serious allegations that have been made. We now see, for instance, a troubling assertion attributed to you that a well-documented photograph depicting you, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell in each other’s company is a “fake.” As you know, counsel in related litigation delivered correspondence to you years ago asking for an opportunity to discuss the circumstances surrounding this long-held photograph. We were puzzled and, we must admit, disappointed that you did not cooperate at that time. Nevertheless, given your new attention to the subject and your pledge to cooperate, we renew our request for your cooperation. While it is true that certain public denials and assertions on your part concerning our client, Virginia Giuffre, are hurtful to her, we wish to assure you that we will proceed with the utmost respect as we explore your relationship with Mr. Epstein, Ms. Maxwell, and Ms. Giuffre. We are prepared to host a meeting with you in New York, or we will gladly come to London or to any other place you may designate. We do request, however, that we receive the courtesy of a reply to this letter and that our proposed meeting take place at your earliest convenience. Very truly yours,

EDWARDS POTTINGER LLC / BOIES, SCHILLER & FLEXNER

