Lashana Lynch addresses the critics who are upset she may become the next 007

ABC/Manu Trillo(LOS ANGELES) — Lashana Lynch is addressing the critics who are upset that she will reportedly play the next 007 in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die.

In a The Hollywood Reporter cover story with fellow No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, Lynch opened up about how she handled the online trolling from those who took issue with the idea that a black woman might end up with James Bond’s “007” designation.

“It doesn’t dishearten me,” she said. “It makes me feel quite sad for some people because their opinions, they’re not even from a mean place — they’re actually from a sad place. It’s not about me. People are reacting to an idea, which has nothing to do with my life.”

As previously noted, it has been reported by multiple sources that Lynch was tapped to play 007 in the upcoming film — but not James Bond himself. Daniel Craig will be back as Bond, but in the beginning of the film, he’s retired from the spy game, so Lynch will reportedly come in as a new agent who takes over his infamous 007 code name.

Lynch admits she’s even messaged some of the online trolls with a positive message, making a few of them, perhaps, have a change of heart.

“They’ve been like, ‘Oh my gosh, thank you so much!'” she said. “But it’s an interesting test because it reminds them that they definitely wouldn’t say that to someone’s face.”

No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond adventure, hits theaters April 8, 2020.

