U.S. NEWS Las Vegas letting drivers pay parking tickets with school supplies donation https://linewsradio.com/las-vegas-letting-drivers-pay-parking-tickets-with-school-supplies-donation/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

hatman12/iStock(LAS VEGAS) — Paying off a traffic fine? That’ll be five notebooks, two rulers and a box of pencils, please.

The Las Vegas City Council has unanimously approved a month-long plan allowing parking tickets to be paid by donating school supplies.

From now until July 19, traffic offenders “may satisfy their tickets by bringing new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater value to their fine to the Parking Service Office” the city council said in a memo.

The supplies taken in by the city will be donated to the teachers exchange, a non-profit associated with the Public Education Foundation.

Accepted supplies include pencils, pens, erasers, dry erase markers, index cards, paper towels, copy paper, rulers, scissors and Post-it Notes. Donations must be made within 30 days of the citation.

The unconventional program comes after a string of trial runs approved by the city council since July 2016.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.