Larry David marries girlfriend Ashley Underwood in secret ceremony

Posted On 09 Oct 2020
By :
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for CORE, formerly J/P HRO(NEW YORK) — Congratulations are in order to Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David, who tied the knot with Ashley Underwood on Wednesday night.

People confirms that David, 73, quietly exchanged vows with Underwood, whom he met in 2017 thanks to some mutual friends’ expert matchmaking.  

David previously spoke to the New York Times in April about their fateful meeting, crediting Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen for bringing them together during the Borat star’s birthday bash.

“We were seated next to each other,” explained the Seinfeld alum. “Much to her surprise I left before dessert. I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn’t want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression.”

Underwood served as producer of Cohen’s Who Is America? satire series and came to become a close pal of Fisher’s.

After hitting it off, David and Underwood reportedly moved in together according to a January GQ article, where they continued to grow their family by rescuing animals.

Underwood first brought her cat to live under the same roof and soon opened their hearts to a Australian shepherd puppy that they rescued — naming it Bernie after Senator Bernie Sanders.

David was previously married to Laurie David for 14 years.  The two divorced in 2007 and share two daughters, Cazzie, 26 and Romy, 24.

By Megan Stone
