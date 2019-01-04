BREAKING NEWS

Lakers star LeBron James out at least one more week

Posted On 04 Jan 2019
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles forward LeBron James will miss at least three more games as he recovers from a groin strain.

In a statement, the team said James is receiving daily treatment and continues to progress with his recovery. The team added he will be re-evaluated in one week. 

The injury dates back to the team’s Christmas game against Golden State. James left in the third quarter of that game.

James will miss game’s against the Knicks, Timberwolves and the Mavericks. He could also miss the team’s game against the Pistons next Wednesday.

The Lakers have lost three of four games James has been out. They sit in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 21-17 record.

