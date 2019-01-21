Sports News Lakers Guard Lonzo Ball out 4-6 weeks https://linewsradio.com/lakers-guard-lonzo-ball-out-4-6-weeks/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Tim Warner/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball will miss four to six weeks after spraining his left ankle against Houston on Saturday, the team announced on Sunday.

Ball suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 138-134 loss to the Rockets.

The second-year guard had the ball and made a move to free throw line against Houston guard James Ennis III, before passing it to teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Ball left his feet on the pass and landed awkwardly on his left ankle.

He was carried to the locker room by teammates Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley.

Ball tweaked the same ankle in a late November game against Indiana.

This is the latest injury for Los Angeles. On Christmas day, the Lakers lost forward LeBron James to a groin injury and guard Rajon Rondo to a right ring finger injury. Both players are cleared to resume full-contact practice.

Ball is averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season.

The Lakers are 25-22 on the year and sit tied for eighth in the Western Conference standings.

