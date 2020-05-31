Lake of the Ozarks Memorial Day partygoer tests positive for COVID-19

sonreir es gratis/iStockBY: CRISTINA CARREGA, ABC NEWS

(ST. LOUIS) — Health officials in Missouri are alerting those who attended Memorial Day weekend parties at the Lake of the Ozarks that a partygoer there has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Camden County Health Department has been notified of a Boone County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 after being in the Lake area on May 23 and 24,” according to a statement issued on Friday.

Over the holiday weekend, photographs and videos were posted on social media that showed dozens of people in public pools and inside businesses not practicing social distancing or wearing masks or gloves.

The St. Louis County Department of Health issued an advisory on Tuesday urging anyone who did not practice COVID-19 safety guidelines to self-quarantine for 14 days or until they test negative for the virus.

The patient arrived the area on May 23 around 1 p.m. and went to Backwater Jacks twice and to Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool until 10 p.m., officials said. The following day, the patient started his day around 1 p.m., where he went to Buffalo Wild Wings for an hour then Shady Gators until 7 p.m., from which he took a taxi to a private residence.

“The public who may have been in these places is asked to please monitor for symptoms. … If you develop symptoms, please contact your physician and isolate until test results are known,” officials said.

As of Saturday, Missouri has recorded 12,795 confirmed case and at least 738 deaths, according to the state’s health department.

No new coronavirus cases were reported among Camden County residents this week, officials said.

