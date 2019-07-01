Entertainment News Lady Gaga, Sterling K. Brown, Elisabeth Moss invited to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences https://linewsradio.com/lady-gaga-sterling-k-brown-elisabeth-moss-invited-to-join-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Next year, when stars stand onstage clutching their Oscars and say that they’d like to “thank the Academy,” among the people they’ll be thanking are Lady Gaga, Sterling K. Brown and Elisabeth Moss.

They’re among more than 800 members of the showbiz community who’ve been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — and that means they can now vote on who wins the Oscars.

Other notable new Academy members include Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, The Crown‘s Claire Foy, Spider-Man star Tom Holland, Amanda Peet and Alexander Skarsgard.

Music producer Mark Ronson, who won the Best Original Song Oscar with Gaga earlier this year for “Shallow,” was also invited to join, along with Adele and Eurythmics frontwoman Annie Lennox.

Fifty percent of the new members are women, and 29% are people of color.

