Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi isn’t a fan of her mom’s singing

Posted On 18 Oct 2019
David Livingston/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Unlike the Internet and Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi doesn’t think much of her mother’s singing.

On Thursday, Kylie shared a video on Instagram of one-year-old Stormi laughing and dancing to a remix of the 22-year-old makeup mogul singing “Rise and Shine,” the song she used to wake up her daughter in an earlier clip that went viral.

“You like it? asks Kylie, to which Stormi replies, “Daddy sing?”

“No baby, that’s mommy singing,” answers Kylie in return, but Stormi repeatedly demands to hear her father, rapper Travis Scott instead, becoming more insistent each time.

“Oh, you want daddy’s singing? I’m not good enough?” asks a disappointed Jenner.

The three-word song, posted as part of a video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office on YouTube last week, spawned intense online response from fans and went viral, eventually drawing a plea from from Grande to let her sample the song.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

