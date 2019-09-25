BREAKING NEWS

Kylie Jenner is “really sick” and has been hospitalized

iStock/Peter Horrox(LOS ANGELES) — Kylie Jenner is clearing up rumors about her health amid reports she’s been ill.

The reality TV star tweeted Wednesday that she’s “really sick” and “unable to travel,” and a representative for Jenner added that she has been hospitalized, but is doing well.

Jenner was set to appear in Paris this week to debut her makeup collaboration with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing.

“I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit,” she wrote. “I’m SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, and our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys.”

Jenner, 22, shared on social media Wednesday details of the collection, which will feature an eyeshadow palette, lipstick and liner and lip gloss.

According to TMZ, Jenner was hospitalized this week with flu-like symptoms.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

