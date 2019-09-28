BREAKING NEWS

Kurt Volker resigns as US special envoy to Ukraine

Posted On 27 Sep 2019
Oleksii Liskonih/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Kurt Volker has resigned as U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, a source familiar has told ABC News.

News of Volker’s resignation was first reported by The State Press, the student newspaper at Arizona State University.

Democrats still are expecting Volker to show up for his deposition on Capitol Hill on Oct. 3, sources tell ABC News.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

