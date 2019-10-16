BREAKING NEWS

Kristen Bell leaks a portion of her new song and footage from ‘Frozen II’

Posted On 16 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Kristen Bell leaks a portion of her new song and footage from 'Frozen II' https://linewsradio.com/kristen-bell-leaks-a-portion-of-her-new-song-and-footage-from-frozen-ii/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Walt Disney Records(NEW YORK) — As more and more TV shows and movies are leaked, Kristen Bell decided to do the honors herself in regards to Frozen II, one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2019.

Bell posted an Instagram video of her character, Princess Anna, leaping over canyons and scaling rocks as her song “The Next Right Thing” plays in the background.  Bell is heard singing, “Just do the next right thing, take a step, step again, it is all that I can, to do the next right thing.”  

However, fans will have to wait a while before hearing the full version of the song. The Frozen II soundtrack drops November 15.  

As for the movie itself, the cast raved about the film after sitting down for a private screening.  

Jonathan Groff, who voices Kristoff, recorded his reaction and sent it to his fellow cast-members. “It’s so freaking incredible and mature and complex and hilarious and emotional!” he gushes while grinning widely.

His reaction was reposted to Instagram by Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, because “Jonathan doesn’t yet know Twitter or Instagram exist.”  Bell shared the video to her Instagram, as well.

Frozen II arrives in theaters on November 22.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
52°
broken clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 5mph E
H 61 • L 55
59°
Thu
59°
Fri
61°
Sat
62°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup