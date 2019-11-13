BREAKING NEWS

Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon review “The History of Disney Songs”

NBC/Andrew Lipovsky(NEW YORK) — Kristen Bell, who voices Princess Anna in the upcoming Disney feature Frozen 2, was Jimmy Fallon’s guest on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show, and joined Jimmy for a mashup of some of the biggest Disney tunes of all time, called, “The History of Disney Songs.”

The two kicked things off with Disney classics like “When You Wish Upon a Star,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” and “Part of Your World,” before capping the medley off with “Remember Me” from Pixar’s Coco and “Into the Unknown” from the Frozen 2 soundtrack.

Bell closed things out with a few bars from “Let It Go,” for good measure.

“A History of Disney Songs” follows in the tradition of other Tonight Show mashups, including “The History of Video Music Dancing” with Jennifer Lopez and Fallon teaming up with Justin Timberlake for “The History of Rap Music.”

Frozen 2 opens nationwide November 22. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

