BREAKING NEWS

‘Knives Out’ leads a quiet Thanksgiving weekend at the box office

Posted On 27 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0

Photo credit: Claire Folger © 2018 MRC II Distribution Company L.P. All rights reserved.(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Wednesday:

Knives Out — This murder mystery from Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson stars Daniel Craig as a detective trying to solve a murder of the patriarch at an ill-fated family gathering.  The ensemble cast also includes Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer and Don Johnson.  Rated RG-13.

Queen & Slim — This romantic thriller from Lena Waithe, creator of Showtime’s The Chi, stars Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith as a new couple who go on the run after a minor traffic violation turns deadly.  Chloë Sevigny, Flea and Bokeem Woodbine also star.  Rated R.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
54°
broken clouds
humidity: 87%
wind: 8mph S
H 56 • L 55
51°
Thu
44°
Fri
41°
Sat
53°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup