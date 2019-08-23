BREAKING NEWS

Kirsten Dunst says her pregnancy was a “surprise”: “It feels like I lucked out”

Posted On 23 Aug 2019
Liz Von Hoene /SHOWTIME(LOS ANGELES) — In a new interview with Net-A-PORTER’s digital magazine PorterEdit, Kirsten Dunst opens up about her baby son with fiancé Jesse Plemons.

“I thought I would have a hard time getting pregnant, but it was a surprise,” the 37-year-old says. “If I hadn’t met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs. [But] it feels like I lucked out.”

The two, who met on the set of the TV show Fargo in 2016, are the proud parents to 15-month-old Ennis Howard. Both she and Plemons were child stars, but she says they won’t be pushing their kid into the spotlight any time soon – though she understands why people do.

“If you have a kid who’s very cute, I get why people do it,” she says. “Do a Gap ad and you can make your college money. It’s the first time I kind of understand it.”

She adds, “Ennis is so adorable, with two big dimples. He is such a happy baby, and I see why I might want that memento of him at this age, but we will probably just encourage him to do school plays.”

Dunst’s new show On Becoming a God in Central Florida, her first acting project since giving birth, premieres August 25 on Showtime.

