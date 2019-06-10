Entertainment News Kevin Hart working on remake of Bill Murray's 'Scrooged' https://linewsradio.com/kevin-hart-working-on-remake-of-bill-murrays-scrooged/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart is ready to take on a classic film for his next project.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned Hart is teaming up with Paramount Pictures to develop a remake of the Bill Murray 1988 Christmas comedy Scrooged.

The film, which was a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, followed Murray as a mean, cynical and self-centered television exec who is visited by three ghosts who help him get back into the Christmas spirit.

Hart is expected to take on Murray’s role as Scrooge.

Scrooged, directed by Richard Donner, was a moderate box office hit, but was later became a cult classic favorite.

This is the latest project for Hart, who currently stars in The Secret Life of Pets 2. Next he’ll star in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which is set to open in theaters in December.