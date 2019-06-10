BREAKING NEWS

Kevin Hart working on remake of Bill Murray’s ‘Scrooged’

Posted On 10 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Kevin Hart working on remake of Bill Murray's 'Scrooged' https://linewsradio.com/kevin-hart-working-on-remake-of-bill-murrays-scrooged/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart is ready to take on a classic film for his next project.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned Hart is teaming up with Paramount Pictures to develop a remake of the Bill Murray 1988 Christmas comedy Scrooged.

The film, which was a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, followed Murray as a mean, cynical and self-centered television exec who is visited by three ghosts who help him get back into the Christmas spirit.

Hart is expected to take on Murray’s role as Scrooge.

Scrooged, directed by Richard Donner, was a moderate box office hit, but was later became a cult classic favorite.

This is the latest project for Hart, who currently stars in The Secret Life of Pets 2. Next he’ll star in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which is set to open in theaters in December.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
June 2019
M T W T F S S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
67°
moderate rain
humidity: 77%
wind: 13mph ESE
H 66 • L 65
75°
Tue
75°
Wed
68°
Thu
73°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup