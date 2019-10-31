Kevin Hart trick-or-treats at Dwayne Johnson’s house dressed AS throwback Dwayne Johnson

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Dwayne Johnson would love to forget he ever posed in a turtleneck and fanny pack back in the 90s. Unfortunately for him, his friends refuse to let it go — as indicated by best pal Kevin Hart in the latest Jumanji: The Next Level teaser.

Hart posted the hilarious video to his Instagram. It starts with Johnson handing out king sized candy bars to happy trick-or-treaters dressed as characters from Jumani, only to have his good mood ruined by his next visitor — a physical reminder of his terrible past fashion choices.

Hart, dressed in a black turtleneck, silver chain, fanny pack, chunky silver watch, and puffy wig, strikes the same pose Johnson did in his past photo shoot and flashes a winning grin while greeting “trick-or-treat.”

When Johnson demands why he’s dressed like that, Hart quips, “Because it’s my costume. All you gotta do is go to the costume store and say ‘Make me look stupid!'”

The two exchange barbs until Hart reveals he’s at Dwayne’s door because he’s “giving out the good stuff.”

The Fast & Furious star soon exacts his revenge and dangles a king sized candy bar in front of Hart before teasing, “No, you don’t get that. Here’s what you get.” Holding out a snack-size candy bar, Johnson insults, “It’s bite size. Tiny. Mini. Like you” and cracks, “Put this in your fanny pack.”

The insult causes Hart to stomp away, but not before loudly proclaiming, “Hey kids, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is giving out raisins and pennies.” He also attacks some of Johnson’s decorations before storming down the street.

Hart and Johnson are extremely close friends and regularly mock one another whenever they appear in a video together.

Jumanji: The Next Level releases a new trailer today and hits theaters December 13.

