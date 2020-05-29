Kevin Hart shares his self-inspired baby names for his unborn daughter

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart is clearly great at a lot of things, but thinking of a name for his unborn daughter doesn’t appear to be one of them.

“My wife has a couple,” Hart tells ABC Audio, revealing that his wife Eniko already has picked some potential names for their child.

“I wish I could say that I am the main guru, [but] I am awful when it comes to the names,” he continues. “That is not my expertise.”

However, if Hart had to select the perfect name for his baby girl, the actor-comedian admits it would definitely be self-inspired.

“I say the same thing every time. It’s either Kevin or Kevina,” he jokes. “I got two names. That’s it. So if you you’re not gonna go with either one of those then I’m no good to you.”

As previously noted, Kevin’s new arrival with be the fourth child for the actor and second child for his wife. The couple share two-year-old son Kenzo, while Hart has a 15-year-old daughter, Heaven, and 12-year-old son, Hendrix, from a previous marriage.

By Candice Williams

