BREAKING NEWS

Kevin Hart breaks silence on car crash: “God basically told me to sit down”

Posted On 30 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0

(ABC/Randy HolmesNEW YORK) — Kevin Hart is finally opening up about the devastating L.A. car accident that left him seriously injured.  He posted an emotional video to Instagram detailing events after the September 1 crash, such as his 10-day hospital stay, along with his long and painful road to recovery.

“My world forever changed,” Hart writes in the video’s opening before revealing the severity of his injuries.

Two nurses are seen gently rolling the comedian off his hospital bed before the scene switches to him wearing a back brace while attempting to stand with a walker.  He pants painfully and heavily as he breathes through an oxygen tank. 

Then, the scene flashes forward to the recovery process as Meek Mill‘s and John Legend‘s “Maybach Curtains” plays in the background.  Hart is first lying face down and grimacing as he undergoes physical therapy when the narration begins, “When God talks, you gotta listen.”

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor says as he continues growing stronger with his therapy, “I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down.”

The video then switches to a more hopeful note of the comedian hugging and interacting with various family and friends. He narrates, “I’m thankful for my family, my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I’m thankful for all of your love and support.”

He then concludes, “Don’t take today for granted because tomorrow’s not promised.  I’m thankful for simply still being here; the road to being a bigger and better version of me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
63°
light rain
humidity: 100%
wind: 13mph ENE
H 63 • L 63
66°
Thu
67°
Fri
55°
Sat
54°
Sun
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup