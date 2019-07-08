BREAKING NEWS

Kevin Durant announces he’ll wear No. 7 with the Nets

Posted On 08 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Sports News Kevin Durant announces he’ll wear No. 7 with the Nets https://linewsradio.com/kevin-durant-announces-hell-wear-no-7-with-the-nets/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/sports-news/

Anthony Causi / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — When Kevin Durant takes the court as part of the Brooklyn Nets, he won’t be donning the No. 35 on his jersey — the number he’s worn his entire NBA career. Instead, he will have the No. 7 stitched on his jersey, the small forward announced Sunday night.

Durant, 30, made the announcement in an Instagram post which featured a photo of a No. 7 Nets jersey in a locker room. He tagged Thirty Five Ventures in the post, which is Durant’s business venture with his manager.

On Thirty Five Ventures’ Instagram page, Durant wrote on the number change:

“35 took my family and me from Seat Pleasant, MD and showed us the world. 35 allowed me to meet people that I never would’ve had the chance to meet, experience things I would never have had the chance to experience, and achieve things that I never would have been able to achieve. 35 allowed me to go to the University of Texas to play basketball, 35 allowed me to achieve my dream of playing in the NBA in Seattle. 35 allowed me to play basketball in Oklahoma City and form bonds and friendships that will last a lifetime. Lastly, 35 allowed me to go to the Bay Area and win two championships and form brotherhoods that no time or distance will ever break. 35 was chosen in honor of someone very near and dear to me. I will always honor him and honor the number 35. But as I start this new chapter in my basketball life, the number I’ll be wearing on my back is the number 7 next time you see me on the floor. One time Brooklyn.”

The Nets on Sunday officially announced the acquisition of Durant in a trade with the Golden State Warriors. Along with Durant, Brooklyn acquired a protected 2020 first round draft pick from the Warriors. Golden State, in return, received guards D’Angelo Russell and Shabazz Napier and forward Treveon Graham.

While the Nets did not disclose further details on Durant’s deal, ESPN reports the contract is for four years and worth up to $164 million.

The Warriors, with whom Durant played for the past three seasons and won two championships, have announced that they plan to retire Durant’s No. 35.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
71°
light rain
humidity: 69%
wind: 5mph ENE
H 74 • L 73
85°
Tue
84°
Wed
80°
Thu
82°
Fri
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup