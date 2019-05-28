BREAKING NEWS

Ken Jennings’ record in sight as James Holzhauer logs 28th straight ‘Jeopardy!’ win

Posted On 28 May 2019
James Holzhauer – ©2019 Jeopardy! Productions/Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Professional gambler-turned Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer continued his winning ways on Memorial Day, logging his 28th straight win on the quiz show.

Holzhauer’s $130,222 finish brings his to-date total earnings to $2,195,557 — $325,000 shy of all-time Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings’ high-water mark of $2,520,700 earned in 2004.

Lest you think there’s some rivalry there, Jennings has been cheering James on from the sidelines on social media. Two days ago, Jennings called Holzhauer’s run “phenomenal,” adding, “Welcome to the $2M club, James.”

 
