Kemba Walker to finalize contract with Boston Celtics on Sunday

Posted On 29 Jun 2019
Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(BOSTON) — All-Star guard Kemba Walker is expected to be in Boston on Sunday to finalize a four-year contract with the Boston Celtics.

Sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Walker’s deal will be worth $141 million.

The 29-year-old Walker is the top priority for Boston in free agency. He would replace Kyrie Irving, who is widely expected to sign elsewhere in his own free agency.

Free agents can first reach agreements with teams on July 1 at 6pm. Contracts can’t be officially signed until July 6.

Walker scored more than 25 points per game with the Charlotte Hornets this season, his best as a pro.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

