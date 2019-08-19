BREAKING NEWS

Keanu Reeves gives Make-A-Wish kid an ‘Excellent Adventure’

Posted On 19 Aug 2019
Make-A-Wish(LOUISIANA) — Keanu Reeves gave one Make-A-Wish kid an “excellent” surprise recently.

Emily, a 16-year-old with kidney disease, counts Reeves’ 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure as her favorite movie, and her one wish was to meet the actor in person.

But Keanu did her one better: He arranged for them to spend a special day together on the set of Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third film in the franchise, which is currently shooting in Louisiana.

Emily got to sit down with Reeves and ask him questions, as well as have lunch with the cast and crew and watch a scene being filmed.

The two also did a fun photoshoot together, with Reeves dressed in character as Ted.

According to Make-A-Wish New Jersey, Emily’s mom, Deborah, said, “It was an unbelievable day. She hasn’t been this happy in months! Keanu seemed to be having as much fun with Emily as she was with him.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

