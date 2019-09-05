Keanu Reeves, Gabrielle Union among the fairest of them all: See who made the ‘Vanity Fair’ 2019 Best-Dressed List
(NEW YORK) — Vanity Fair today unveiled its 2019 Best-Dressed List, putting the spotlight on 40 “icons” who the magazine says have changed the fashion game.
Among those who got the thumbs-up this year: Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Mahershala Ali, Zoë Kravitz, Rami Malek, Diane Keaton, Billy Porter and Jennifer Lopez.
The list also highlights married couples — dubbed “The Ensembles” — including Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union; Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet; George and Amal Clooney, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
Here’s the full list:
The Virtuosos
Celine Dion
Diane Keaton
Jeremy O’Harris
Marc Jacobs
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Rami Malek
Serge Iabka
Zendaya
Zoë Kravitz
The Classics
Elle Fanning
Gemma Chan
Lisa Eisner
Mahershala Ali
Pamela Joyner
Chloë Sevigny
Cicely Tyson
Frank Ocean
Jennifer Lopez
Keanu Reeves
The Originals
B. Akerlund
Billy Porter
Harry Styles
Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn
Kehinde Wiley
Lena Waithe
Solange Knowles
Tyler, The Creator
The Ensembles
Amal & George Clooney
Victoria & David Beckham
Bella & Gigi Hadid
BTS
Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet
Rick Owens & Michèle Lamy
Vanity Fair will be celebrating the 2019 Best-Dressed list with an exclusive party at this evening in New York City, at Saks Fifth Avenue’s venue L’Avenue.
