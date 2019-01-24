BREAKING NEWS

Kate Hudson says she’s raising her first daughter “genderless”

Posted On 24 Jan 2019
ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Actress Kate Hudson revealed in a new interview that she is raising her baby daughter, Rani Rose, to be “genderless,” saying “we still don’t know what she’s going to identify as.”

Hudson, who welcomed Rani Rose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa last October, is also the mom to two sons aged 14 and 7 from previous relationships, but Rani Rose is her first daughter.

When asked in a new interview with AOL if having a daughter was different than raising her boys, the Almost Famous star said, “It doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference.”

“I think you just raise your kids individually regardless – like a genderless [approach],” she added.

Hudson continued, “I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds and her way. It’s very different from the boys, and it’s really fun to actually want to buy kids’ clothes. “

Raising a child to be genderless is not just a Hollywood fad, more and more American families have been trying the approach in recent years. In December, experts told ABC’s Good Morning America that there had been a recent surge in popularity for gender neutral names.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

