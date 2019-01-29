BREAKING NEWS

Kate Hudson clarifies “genderless” parenting label

Posted On 29 Jan 2019
ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — A week after commenting in an AOL interview that she is raising her baby daughter, Rani Rose, to be “genderless,” Kate Hudson is clarifying her statement.

When asked if having a daughter was different than raising her boys, the Almost Famous actress said, “It doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference.”

“I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach],” she added.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Hudson clarified her comments, writing, “Recently someone asked me something along the lines of, if having and raising a girl is different from boys. My response was simple. Not really.”

The star added that calling her answer a “genderless” approach is “silly” and “doesn’t even make sense.”

Hudson, who welcomed Rani Rose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa last October, is also the mom to two sons aged 14 and seven from previous relationships, but Rani Rose is her first daughter.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

