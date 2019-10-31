BREAKING NEWS

Kansas zoo monkey dies after being attacked while protecting its baby during a break-in

Posted On 31 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0

filo/iStock(DODGE CITY, Kan.) — A Capuchin monkey at a Kansas zoo has died after it was attacked while protecting its offspring from someone who broke into the facility.

The staff at Wright Park Zoo in Dodge City first learned of what happened on Sept. 2 when a monkey named Pickett was found and captured outside the facility and somewhere in the city. When employees went to check the enclosure, they discovered a second monkey, named Vern, injured inside, the zoo said in a statement.

Vern, who is an older Tufted Capuchin monkey, was found to have extensive injuries that required surgery.

Officers investigated and suspected that someone gained access to the enclosure and injured Vern as it tried to protect Pickett from being taken, officials said.

“Based on DCPD’s investigation … we do not believe the little monkey, Pickett, found his way outside the enclosure on his own,” said Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis. “Nor do we believe he traveled to where he was found on his own. His father’s injury appears to be from blunt force trauma in excess of what would occur from a fall.”

Hanna Schroeder, who is the head zookeeper at Wright Park, said Vern suffered a broken knee cap as a result of the incident.

“Vern is very protective of the younger monkey and would not have let him go without a fight,” Schroeder said.

Vern required a cast on his leg and isolation from the other monkeys, but could not recover from the injuries and was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive by staff on Tuesday, officials said.

A necropsy will be performed to determine the official cause of the death.

Francis asked for the public’s help in finding out who is responsible.

“Though I doubt the culprit has the decency to come forward,” Francis said, “I also suspect someone may know who committed this act or have an idea who would do this. If that’s you, we would greatly appreciate talking with you.”

Vern was a year old when it arrived at the Wright Park Zoo in 1988 with a female named Charro, according to the zoo. Capuchin monkeys, from South America, are declining in population as they face threats that include capture for the pet trade and deforestation.

Additional security measures were installed at the enclosure to protect the animals, the zoo said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
67°
broken clouds
humidity: 93%
wind: 17mph S
H 68 • L 66
66°
Fri
54°
Sat
52°
Sun
54°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup