Justin Timberlake’s new movie ‘Palmer’ finds a home with Apple TV+

Posted On 15 Jul 2020
Isa Foltin/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Justin Timberlake’s new movie, Palmer, is heading to Apple TV+.

Apple announced Wednesday that the movie, directed by Fisher Stevens, will be joining its expanding lineup of original films.

Palmer tells the story of a former college football star named Eddie Palmer, played by Justin, who returns to his hometown after serving time in prison. Not only is he working to get his life back on track and deal with the consequences of his past, but he finds himself in charge of a young boy who’s been abandoned by his mother.

The film also stars Juno Temple, June Squibb, Alisha Wainright and Ryder Allen.

Palmer joins other recent Apple acquisitions, including Snow Blind — with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star — Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation, starring and produced by Will Smith.

A release date for Palmer has not yet been announced.

By Andrea Tucillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

