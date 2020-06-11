Jussie Smollett calls for transparency from Chicago cops

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(CHICAGO) — The George Floyd protests struck a chord with Jussie Smollett, not just because of the obvious reasons, but because he feels that the police involved in his ongoing legal battle aren’t telling the whole truth.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the former Empire star said,”As we see millions across the country rise up to protest and expose police misconduct, the City, by its refusal to produce the requested documents, is choosing to actively resist a citizen’s lawful efforts to reveal dishonesty.”

Smollett is seeking addition information regarding the firing of Chicago PD Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who said was involved in his case from the beginning.

As a reminder, the 37-year-old actor is being sued by the city of Chicago for $130,000 to recoup the costs of doing an investigation for what authorities believe was staged attack on the actor. He was previously charged for the alleged fake hate crime, however, those charges were dropped before he was then hit with a 6-count indictment claiming that he lied to police.

Despite the city’s claim, Smollett remained steadfast that he was truthful, adding, “the City and CPD knew Mr. Smollett was innocent, and that the City has relentlessly pursued Mr. Smollett even after the charges against Mr. Smollett were dismissed.”

By Danielle Long

