Julián Castro: ‘I have a strong vision for the country’s future’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — As he prepares to announce an expected run for president on Jan. 12 in San Antonio, Julián Castro said Sunday on “This Week” that he believes he has a “strong vision for the country’s future,” and that is what is driving his interest in a potential run for the White House.

The former mayor of San Antonio and housing chief under former President Barack Obama told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos that he thinks “there are a whole bunch of people that feel a tremendous difference in terms of the leadership that we had under Barack Obama versus the lack of leadership and the total disaster that we have under Donald Trump.”

Castro offered his experience as a cabinet secretary and mayor as qualifications for president.

The 44-year-old announced in a video last month that he had launched an exploratory committee for the presidency. In his video, he said that he “never thought” he would be making such an announcement.

Castro entered politics early in his life, becoming the youngest-ever city councilman in San Antonio history at age 26, back in 2001. He was elected mayor in 2009 and gained a national political profile in 2012, when he delivered the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.

In 2014, Obama named him secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He was floated as a potential running mate to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

ABC News has reported that Castro has already made numerous visits to Iowa and New Hampshire, which are key states in the race for party nominations.

