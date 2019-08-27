BREAKING NEWS

Judge temporarily blocks Missouri abortion ban from going into effect

Posted On 27 Aug 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

U.S. NEWS Judge temporarily blocks Missouri abortion ban from going into effect https://linewsradio.com/judge-temporarily-blocks-missouri-abortion-ban-from-going-into-effect/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/national-news/

Philip Rozenski/iStock(ST. LOUIS) — A Missouri judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a law that would have banned abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

The preliminary injunction will be in place until at least the next court date, which is scheduled for Sept. 9, according to a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood.

The injunction blocks portions of a law that was signed by the governor earlier this year.

“What little abortion access in Missouri is left, will stay in place for the time being,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, the acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

“In the meantime, we cannot ignore the part of this law that remains in place, which allows politicians to interfere with the patient-provider relationship,” she said in the statement.

This is a breaking news article. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
72°
overcast clouds
humidity: 64%
wind: 6mph ESE
H 72 • L 70
76°
Wed
77°
Thu
80°
Fri
74°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup