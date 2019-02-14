Political News Judge: Paul Manafort, the president’s onetime campaign chairman, lied to federal investigators https://linewsradio.com/judge-paul-manafort-the-presidents-onetime-campaign-chairman-lied-to-federal-investigators/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge on Wednesday accepted the argument by federal prosecutors that Paul Manafort continued to lie to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team after signing a plea agreement, a ruling that means the onetime Trump campaign chairman could face a more severe prison term when he is sentenced in his Washington, DC, case next month.

“The Office of Special Counsel is no longer bound by its obligations under the plea agreement, including its promise to support a reduction of the offense level in the calculation of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines for acceptance of responsibility,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote in an order issued Wednesday.

This latest iteration of Manafort’s lengthy legal saga with the special counsel’s office began in November when special counsel prosecutors accused Manafort of lying to federal investigators over the course of 12 interviews after he had already struck a plea agreement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

