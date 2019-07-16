BREAKING NEWS

Judge finds longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone in violation of gag order

Posted On 16 Jul 2019
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A federal judge has banned Roger Stone, the longtime confidant to President Donald Trump, from using social media after finding him in violation of a court-issued gag order on Tuesday.

In doing so, U.S. Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Stone not to “post or communicate on Instagram Twitter or Facebook in any way or any subject.”

“It seems as if once again I am wrestling with behavior that has to do more with middle school than a court of law,” Jackson said Tuesday. “Whether the problem is that you can’t follow simple orders or you won’t, I need to help you out.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

