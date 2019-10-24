BREAKING NEWS

Judge directs State Department to hand over Ukraine documents to watchdog group

Posted On 24 Oct 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Political News Judge directs State Department to hand over Ukraine documents to watchdog group https://linewsradio.com/judge-directs-state-department-to-hand-over-ukraine-documents-to-watchdog-group/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/politics-news/

Kiyoshi Tanno/iStock(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge has directed the State Department to begin delivering documents to a watchdog group that requested records related to the Trump administration’s interactions with the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, about Ukraine.

“The documents and records are of critical importance,” U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said in a Washington, D.C., courthouse on Wednesday.

The documents were requested under the Freedom of Information Act by American Oversight, a watchdog organization founded by former Barack Obama administration officials.

Cooper directed the State Department to begin handing over the records within 30 days.

Earlier this month, American Oversight filed a lawsuit seeking to compel the State Department to begin “processing and releasing senior officials’ correspondence with Giuliani and other communications about efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to open a political investigation,” a press release from the group read.

“The lawsuit also sought the release of records related to the recall of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch,” the group added.

The administration’s interactions with Giuliani and the Ukrainian government are now the focus of an impeachment inquiry on Capitol Hill. Democrats have accused the president of engaging Ukraine’s new leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a quid pro quo.

On Tuesday, the United States’ top diplomat in Ukraine, Ambassador Bill Taylor, told impeachment investigators that he believed actors inside and outside of the federal government had coordinated to withhold military aid to Ukraine until Zelenskiy expressed public support for investigations that may help Trump politically.

The president fired back on Twitter on Wednesday, calling Taylor a “Never Trumper.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
October 2019
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
44°
clear sky
humidity: 93%
wind: 3mph NW
H 57 • L 46
60°
Fri
60°
Sat
63°
Sun
63°
Mon
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup