BREAKING NEWS

Judd Apatow reveals who came up with the famous Kelly Clarkson line in ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’

Posted On 18 Jun 2020
By :
Comment: 0

L-R – Rogen, Apatow — Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — We finally got some answers as to why Steve Carell invokes Kelly Clarkson’s name while getting a painful body wax in The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Turns out, it was all Seth Rogen’s fault.

During director Judd Apatow’s appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday, the singer asked him how the famous “AHHH! Kelly Clarkson!” line came to be.

Judd shows Kelly a photo of their ideas board from the film, featuring a list of potential profanities and “clean” phrases Carell’s character could say in that moment. Kelly’s name was on the clean list, and Judd reveals it was written in Seth’s handwriting.

“I’m going to blame Seth Rogen,” he says.

Kelly had a laugh over the list, saying, “I love that I made it between ‘burger panties’ and ‘throbbing monkey-tail.’”

She added, “It doesn’t matter what I do in my life, no one remembers me for anything other than that.”

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Read More

About the Author
photo charity.jpg
June 2020
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup