Josh Gad’s final ‘Reunited Apart’ airs this Sunday

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — On the heels of last week’s announcement that the next episode of Josh Gad’s YouTube series, Reunited Apart would also be his last, we now know it will air this Sunday at 9:00 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Since April, the Artemis Fowl star has been reuniting the casts of Hollywood’s most beloved films, while raising money for for COVID-19 relief efforts.

As previously announced, Gad will reunite the cast of John Hughes’ classic 1986 film, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara and Jennifer Grey — who portrayed Ferris, Cameron, Sloane and Jeanie, respectively — are set to appear.

“What a run. Thank you to the casts and creative teams of #TheGoonies #BackToTheFuture #Splash #LordOfTheRings #Ghostbusters and #FerrisBuellersDayOff for coming together to raise money for so many amazing causes on Season 1 of #ReunitedApart,” Gad shared Thursday on Instagram.

While it’s unclear if Reunited Apart will return, Gad did leave the door open for more episodes, writing, “While we are taking a much needed break for now, we hope to see you all again very soon.”

