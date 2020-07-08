BREAKING NEWS

Josh Brolin and wife expecting baby number two

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Josh Brolin and his wife, Kathryn Boyd are expecting their second child, the couple announced on Tuesday.

“The Brolin’s are a growin’!!,” the 32-year-old model shared in an Instagram photo of her kissing the couple’s 19-month old daughter Westlyn, and showing her visible baby bump.  “Our little December babe is on the way…,” she added.

The Avengers: Endgame actor jokingly responded with “Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula…wait…WHAT?!?!”

Boyd and Brolin, 52, tied the knot in 2016 after dating for three years.

Brolin has two children — 26-year-old daughter Eden and son Trevor, 32, with ex-wife Alice Adair.

He was also previously married to actress Diane Lane.

By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

