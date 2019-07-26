Entertainment News Jordan Peele explains why he wouldn't direct the 'Blade' reboot starring Mahershala Ali https://linewsradio.com/jordan-peele-explains-why-he-wouldnt-direct-the-blade-reboot-starring-mahershala-ali/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

ABC/Randy Holmes

(LOS ANGELES) — After it was announced that Mahershala Ali would take on the role of Blade in the forthcoming Marvel reboot of the same name, fans were quick to suggest Jordan Peele as a potential director. However, the Oscar-winner winner says he’s not really up for the job.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Peele says he’s already been offered multiple big franchise movies, but turned them down, even though it was a “total temptation.”

“So many of those properties — it’s a childhood dream to be able to essentially see what you saw in your imagination as a child, watching or reading or whatever you were doing with that stuff,” he said. “It’s a filmmaker’s dream. But you know, I feel like I only have so much time. I have a lot of stories to tell, and it just doesn’t feel right.”

Peele later admitted that he’s also not a “true fanboy” of the comic, although he appreciates the genre.

Blade, which first hit the screen in 1998, starred Wesley Snipes as the half-vampire bloodsucker. It was followed by Blade II in 2002 and Blade: Trinity in 2004. The three films made more than $400 million at the box office, and are considered to be the seeds from which the MCU later sprung.

Peele, who is also producing the upcoming Candyman reboot, has previously expressed his desire to direct and make original stories.

A date for the new Blade has yet to be announced.

