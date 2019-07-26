BREAKING NEWS

Jordan Peele explains why he wouldn’t direct the ‘Blade’ reboot starring Mahershala Ali

Posted On 26 Jul 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Jordan Peele explains why he wouldn't direct the 'Blade' reboot starring Mahershala Ali https://linewsradio.com/jordan-peele-explains-why-he-wouldnt-direct-the-blade-reboot-starring-mahershala-ali/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

ABC/Randy Holmes

(LOS ANGELES) — After it was announced that Mahershala Ali would take on the role of Blade in the forthcoming Marvel reboot of the same name, fans were quick to suggest Jordan Peele as a potential director. However, the Oscar-winner winner says he’s not really up for the job.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Peele says he’s already been offered multiple big franchise movies, but turned them down, even though it was a “total temptation.”

“So many of those properties — it’s a childhood dream to be able to essentially see what you saw in your imagination as a child, watching or reading or whatever you were doing with that stuff,” he said. “It’s a filmmaker’s dream. But you know, I feel like I only have so much time. I have a lot of stories to tell, and it just doesn’t feel right.”

Peele later admitted that he’s also not a “true fanboy” of the comic, although he appreciates the genre.

Blade, which first hit the screen in 1998, starred Wesley Snipes as the half-vampire bloodsucker. It was followed by Blade II in 2002 and Blade: Trinity in 2004. The three films made more than $400 million at the box office, and are considered to be the seeds from which the MCU later sprung.

Peele, who is also producing the upcoming Candyman reboot, has previously expressed his desire to direct and make original stories.

A date for the new Blade has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
83°
clear sky
humidity: 51%
wind: 8mph S
H 82 • L 79
79°
Sat
84°
Sun
87°
Mon
87°
Tue
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup