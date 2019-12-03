Jonathan Van Ness becomes ‘Cosmopolitan UK’ mag’s first non-female cover star in 35 years

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Jonathan Van Ness has become Cosmopolitan UK magazine’s first non-female cover star in 35 years. Boy George, the last man to grace the cover, appeared in 1984.

“Thanks for having me,” Van Ness wrote in a tweet revealing the new cover. “@CosmopolitanUK showing more variations of beauty for young LGBTQ+ people YAS QUEEN.”

The Queer Eye star wore an eye-catching Christian Siriano ruffled orange dress paired with striped socks and sneakers.

One of the headlines on the magazine read, “Yep. We did it. You’re totally welcome,” referring to their cover star.

Since posting, Van Ness’ announcement has gained more than 27,000 likes and over 2,000 retweets.

“I just adore everything about this and honestly makes me feel like I can just do anything, thank you for blessing me with this,” one tweeter said.

Another chimed in saying, “How is it even possible to look this good? This cover is stunning.”

