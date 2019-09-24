BREAKING NEWS

Jonah Hill could play a baddie in ‘The Batman’

Posted On 24 Sep 2019
By :
Comment: 0
This post was originally published on this site

Entertainment News  Jonah Hill could play a baddie in 'The Batman' https://linewsradio.com/jonah-hill-could-play-a-baddie-in-the-batman/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

 

Photo by Gotham/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Jonah Hill is in early talks to play one of the villains in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film, The Batman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Pattinson has already been cast as the Caped Crusader, with Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright reportedly in talks to play Commissioner Gordon. Most recently, that role was filled by Oscar winner J.K. Simmons in Justice League; incidentally, another Oscar winner, Gary Oldman, played Gordon prior to that, in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

As for Hill, sources tell THR that Hill and the producers haven’t yet agreed on which villain the Academy Award nominated Moneyball actor will play.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

About the Author
Long Island's 24 Hour News and Information Station.
photo charity.jpg
September 2019
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

On Air Now

 

photo charity.jpg
photo charity.jpg

Jeannie Powers

Jeannie Powers

Email Us

  1. Name *
    * Please enter your name
  2. Email *
    * Please enter a valid email address
  3. Message *
    * Please enter message
Islip Macarthur Airport
73°
few clouds
humidity: 53%
wind: 16mph W
H 75 • L 73
74°
Wed
77°
Thu
71°
Fri
80°
Sat
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Connect With Us

LI News Radio, All Right Reserved. EEO Info Powered by SpotOnMediaGroup