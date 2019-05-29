Entertainment News Jon Hamm says 'Top Gun: Maverick' "is out of this world" https://linewsradio.com/jon-hamm-says-top-gun-maverick-is-out-of-this-world/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Photo: Scott Garfitt/Amazon(LOS ANGELES) — Mad Men veteran Jon Hamm is currently promoting his upcoming Amazon project Good Omens, but he’s also looking forward to another anticipated project: the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun.

Hamm co-stars with original stars Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer in Top Gun: Maverick, and he tells Collider that the filmmakers are creating “a very similar vibe to the first one,” adding, “getting the whole team back together” is making for a “very strange experience but…a wonderful experience as well.”

Hamm says of director Joseph Kosinski, “The’re using some technology on this that is never before seen…So it’s incredibly hi-def.”

He adds, “The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And…there’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

Hamm enthuses, “[F]or the people who love the first movie I think it’s gonna be very interesting to watch. It very much takes the story in a different direction. But I think for the new fans it’s gonna be something very cool, too. I’ve seen some of the footage, it is out of this world.”

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters June 26, 2020. The supernatural series Good Omens debuts on Amazon Prime Friday.

