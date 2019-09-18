BREAKING NEWS

Jon Favreau wants a new 'Star Wars Holiday Special'

Posted On 18 Sep 2019
Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — Backstage at last weekend’s Saturn Awards, The Mandalorian executive producer Jon Favreau told Entertainment Tonight he wants to make a new Star Wars Holiday Special for Disney+.

The original, an unintentionally infamous musical science-fiction television film set in the Star Wars galaxy, aired in 1978 and followed Chewbacca and Han Solo to the Wookiee planet of Kashyyyk to spend “Life Day” with Chewie’s family. It starred the original film’s main cast and, via an animated short, introduced Boba Fett, who became a fan favorite when he first appeared on the big screen in The Empire Strikes Back.

The special featured musical numbers by co-stars Bea Arthur (!) and Carrie Fisher, as well as classic rock group Jefferson Starship — and became a cult classic, despite Star Wars creator George Lucas’ disapproval of the project; for years, it was denied any formal re-release, and instead made the rounds on then-pirated VHS. It can now be found online.

Favreau is clearly one of those fans: in fact, as a nod to the one-off, his mysterious Mandalorian character carries the same type of forked weapon Boba wielded in the show’s animated segment. “I would love to do a Holiday Special,” said Favreau, telling fans, “If you want to see a Holiday Special, let Disney+ know.”

The Mandalorian, which stars Narcos and Kingsman 2 star Pedro Pascal as the titular interstellar bounty hunter, as well as Deadpool‘s Gina Carano, and Rocky‘s Carl Weathers, launches November 12 on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

