ABC/Randy Holmes(LONDON) — (NOTE NATURE, CONTENT) The messy legal battle between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard wages on as damning texts from the Pirates of the Caribbean star were unveiled in a British court.

The two are locked in several legal battles with each party accusing the other of abuse, libel and defamation of character.

Page Six reports that a series of Depp’s texts were unsealed in court as part of an ongoing libel case against Heard and British tabloid The Sun — of which called him a “wife beater.” A judge condemned the actor for withholding the messages, of which he allegedly sent to an assistant in 2015 about ordering drugs.

The text messages reportedly show the 57-year-old actor requesting “MDMA and other narcotics” while he was filming in Australia. Heard was vacationing with him.

“Need more whitey stuff ASAP brotherman … and the e-business!!! Please I’m in a bad bad shape,” he allegedly wrote to his assistant Nathan Holmes at the time. Another message shows him requesting “happy pills.”

London’s High Court has since ruled he violated a court order for not producing the aforementioned text messages.

The Sun maintains that the texts show the hypocrisy of Depp’s argument against Heard, of which he maintained he was not under the influence of drugs when the two engaged in an argument, of which the actress claims led to her being attacked.

The case will still be considered in court, with Judge Andrew Nicol deferring on ruling on the lawsuit. Both Depp and Heard will return to the London court to argue their respective cases against the other.

Depp’s lawyer David Sherborne says Heard has yet to prove beyond doubt that she was the victim of “unprovoked physical violence” and suffered “significant injuries and to be put in fear for her life.”

