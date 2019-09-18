Entertainment News 'John Wick 3' is slaying in home entertainment release https://linewsradio.com/john-wick-3-is-slaying-in-home-entertainment-release/ http://abcnewsradioonline.com/entertainment-news/

Lionsgate(LOS ANGELES) — Fittingly for an assassin who’s a non-stop killing machine, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now killing it on home release, selling over three million units in its debut across various platforms.

The movie, which stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Halle Berry, made $320 million worldwide in theaters. It was released on digital at the end of August, and Blu-ray, HD DVD, and DVD last week.

Parabellum‘s home performance easily outpaced the home release of its predecessor, according to studio Lionsgate. In fact, Lionsgate says the movie could soon best 2014’s The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 as the studio’s highest-grossing home entertainment title ever.

John Wick 4 will be released in theaters nationwide on May 21, 2021.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.