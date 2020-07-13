John Travolta announces his wife, Kelly Preston, has died of breast cancer

Jim Spellman/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Hollywood is mourning the loss of Kelly Preston, who died at the age of 57 after a silent battle with breast cancer. Her husband of 28 years, John Travolta, confirmed the heartbreaking news early Monday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta wrote on Instagram. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side,” he continued. “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

The Grease star announced that he will be stepping away from social media during this difficult time to “be there for my children who have lost their mother” and asked fans for their patience. “Forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while,” Travolta requested. “But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Preston appeared in over 60 productions, but is best known for her roles on Jerry Maguire, Twins and Mischief. She also starred in Maroon 5’s music video “She Will Be Loved.”

She is survived by her husband, whom she married in 1991, and their children Ella Travolta and Benjamin Travolta.

Preston and Travolta were also the parents to Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure. He would have turned 28 in April.

A representative for the couple confirmed to People that Preston chose to keep her illness a secret, saying “she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time.”