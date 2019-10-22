BREAKING NEWS

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reuniting for screenings at special "Meet-and-Grease" events

Posted On 22 Oct 2019
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Danny and Sandy are getting back together. Grease co-stars John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John will reunite for three special “Meet-and-Grease” movie events in December.

All three of the screenings and subsequent question-and-answer panels starring the pair will take place in Florida. First up is West Palm Beach on December 13.  Tampa hosts the following day, and Jacksonville on December 15.

The stars of the 1978 musical blockbuster announced the events on their Instagram accounts Tuesday. “Dress up, sing-a-long with the film, and join Olivia and I for a special Q&A,” Travolta teased.

Last year, the pair reunited for an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the classic film.

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster.com this Friday.

 

 

 

